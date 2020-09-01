Mostly cloudy today with a few showers still possible

Many areas north of the US 460 corridor measured anywhere between 1-3″ of rain Monday. The front continues to be draped across our region keeping the chance of a few showers going today. An easterly component to the wind will keep our clouds locked in place for most of the day, but we should break out with more sunshine Wednesday. Temperatures also begin to soar by mid to late week with highs getting close to 90.. Another front heads our way later this week keeping a chance of a few storms going Thursday and Friday. As of right now though the holiday weekend is looking pretty nice with a mix of sun and clouds.

TUESDAY

We will likely see lots of clouds and some lingering showers and drizzle Tuesday morning followed by a few showers and storms during the afternoon. Clouds will keep temperatures below average again Tuesday.

A front hangs tough keeping a chance of showers in the forecast. (WDBJ)

WEDNESDAY

Look for a mix of sun and clouds with mainly diurnal (daytime) showers and storms. Our high temperatures soar with some sunshine as highs climb into the mid and upper 80s and even a few low 90s.

Temperatures close in on 90 by Thursday. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY

Partly sunny with just a few stray showers or storms. High 91° with increasing humidity.

WEEKEND

We should see a good amount of sunshine with just an isolated storm Friday. High pressure builds in for the rest of the weekend giving us nice and quiet conditions. Highs through the weekend hold around 80.

High pressure builds in for the holiday weekend. (WDBJ)

TROPICS

The tropics continue to remain active with multiple waves being monitored. The National Hurricane Center is currently watching 3 locations in the Atlantic, including a Tropical Depression off the Carolina coast that will likely strengthen to a tropical storm in the coming days. The next storm name is “Nana.”