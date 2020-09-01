Multi-vehicle crash closes part of 29S in Lynchburg
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers in Lynchburg should avoid the expressway on 29 southbound near the Grace Street exit due to multi-vehicle crashes.
The Lynchburg Police Department is on the scene and advises the entire roadway is blocked while they work to clear the accident.
LPD expects the road to be closed for at least a couple of hours. Traffic will be directed around the closure until the road reopens.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.