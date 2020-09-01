Multi-vehicle crash closes part of 29S in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers in Lynchburg should avoid the expressway on 29 southbound near the Grace Street exit due to multi-vehicle crashes.

The Lynchburg Police Department is on the scene and advises the entire roadway is blocked while they work to clear the accident.

We are on scene at 29 S at the Grace Street exit for several multi vehicle crashes. The road is shut down as we work to clear the road. pic.twitter.com/yRWUw57Ggy — Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) September 1, 2020

LPD expects the road to be closed for at least a couple of hours. Traffic will be directed around the closure until the road reopens.

