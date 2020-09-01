Positive COVID test percentage stays level in Virginia; Northam plans briefing

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 121,615 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 120,594 reported Monday, a 1,021-case increase, which is a bigger increase than the 847 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

5,321 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Governor Northam has announced a 2 p.m. news conference for Tuesday with a commonwealth update on COVID-19. You can watch it live on WDBJ7, WDBJ7 Facebook, wdbj7.com or the governor’s Facebook page.

There are 2,612 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 2,580 reported Monday.

1,581,291 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.4 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as the number reported Monday.

1,039 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 1,082 reported Monday. 15,199 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

