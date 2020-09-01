Advertisement

Positive COVID test percentage stays level in Virginia; Northam plans briefing

(WHSV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 121,615 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 120,594 reported Monday, a 1,021-case increase, which is a bigger increase than the 847 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

5,321 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Governor Northam has announced a 2 p.m. news conference for Tuesday with a commonwealth update on COVID-19. You can watch it live on WDBJ7, WDBJ7 Facebook, wdbj7.com or the governor’s Facebook page.

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,612 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 2,580 reported Monday.

1,581,291 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.4 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as the number reported Monday.

1,039 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 1,082 reported Monday. 15,199 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virginia Tech, Town of Blacksburg prohibit fall tailgating

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Tech said the decision applies to football games, as well as other fall sporting events, including soccer, volleyball and cross country.

National

US tops 6 million coronavirus cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
There are only three other nations with more than one million reported cases: Brazil, India and Russia.

National Politics

House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are aggressively pursuing oversight of postal operations after President Donald Trump railed against mail-in ballots.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Latest News

Coronavirus

City and businesses take a ‘pause’ with COVID-19 spike in Radford

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
COVID-19 cases now sit at nearly 400 in the New River city. This time last week that number was 166.

Coronavirus

Independent music venues face extinction amid virus shutdown

Updated: 18 hours ago
Knockdown and nearly 3,000 other independent music venues have banded together to form the National Independent Venue Association.

Coronavirus

COVID: US may consider early vaccine authorization

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
The U.S. may consider early authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus

Publix ends one-way aisles in most of its stores

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Only Publix stores in Miami-Dade and Broward counties in Florida and in Charleston, South Carolina. will continue to have one-way aisles.

Coronavirus

Independent music venues face extinction amid virus shutdown

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Nearly 3,000 music venues in the U.S. have banded together to form the National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA.

National

Georgia man welcomed home after months-long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
The 22-year military veteran is now known as “Miracle Man,” a nickname given to him by the doctors and VA nurses who helped get him home.