Radford University sees 195 new COVID-19 cases; plateau seen

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University has 195 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last week, according to the university’s weekly COVID-19 dashboard.

That makes a total of 293 cases since campus testing began in mid-August, with 2,629 tests having been conducted. It marks an 11.1% positive rate overall.

The jump in cases with students headed back to class was expected, according to a message from President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D., but the university has been notified by the New River Health District that the number of cases appears to have plateaued and is starting to decline, based on weekly and daily trends.

Each day from August 24 to August 30, positive tests went from 28 to 14, going as high as 52 on the 25th.

The city of Radford has seen 467 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health, with 441 of them since the beginning of August. That put Radford at number seven on the New York Times hotspots list, based on cases per resident.

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, has seen 157 new cases over the last week, with 178 total since August 9, and 48 students in isolation or quarantine. President Tim Sands says if cases don’t stabilize and decline, he will consider temporarily scaling back university operations.

