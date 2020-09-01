Rockbridge Chamber of Commerce issues Wine and Spirits Passport

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A lot of festivals have been canceled because of COVID this year, and the Rockbridge Beer and Wine Fest is one of them.

Normally right about now, crowds would gather at Lexington’s Lime Kiln Theater to enjoy locally-produced beer and wine, as well as food and music.

To replace that, the Lexington and Rockbridge Area Chamber of Commerce has arranged a Local Brews and Spirits Passport.

It has eight local producers on it, and after getting a stamp from each, the holder can then turn it in to be entered in a raffle.

“We’ve got to promote our local businesses that are in this industry,” said Jesse Lyons, the Beer & Wine Festival Chairman. “We’ve got to support the Chamber, which supports all the local businesses in the community. But we’ve also have a little relief from the day to day stresses that we have, and that’s what the beer and wine festival for more than a quarter of a century has done for this community.”

Each passport costs $50, all of which goes to support the Chamber.

