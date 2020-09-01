Rockbridge County Schools prepare to start remotely

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There are a few questions about things like where to find check boxes on display pages.

“People pop up on my screen during virtual office hours,” said Becky Bennett, Instructional Coordinator for Rockbridge County Schools. “They call me on the phone. It gets a little crazy at time.”

The Rockbridge County schools’ IT people have moved into a classroom, bringing all their tech and student and teacher Chromebooks with them, preparing for the schools to open with all remote instruction September 8.

“I’ve had to amp up the professional development for teachers,” Bennett said. “And how to just revamp their lesson plan to be 100 percent virtual.”

Not to mention answering parents’ questions.

Meanwhile, while some teachers are in for preparations, the rest of the school is empty.

“We’re trying to social distance, stay in our classrooms, collaborate only with very few people that we can, which was another reason we went with virtual office hours, trying to cover six schools in the most efficient time,” Bennett explained.

All the same, the teachers can always fall back on a little backup help from kids who have grown up on electronics.

“They know how to use those tablets and phones better than we do,” Bennett said. “So we tell teachers if you don’t know how to do something, the kids will probably tell you how to do it.”

