Rotary Club of Forest stakes third annual ‘Field of Honor’

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rotary Club of Forest has staked 700 U.S. flags as part of their third annual ‘Field of Honor.’

Those flags are flown to honor those in the military, law enforcement or for healthcare workers.

If you want to catch a view of them, just drive by Automated Conveyor Systems on Graves Mill Road.

Those flags will be up until September 11, when a ceremony for the victims of Patriot Day will be held.

Each flag represents someone who helps protect our society.

“So every flag in this field is tagged - that it is either flying during this two-week period in honor of or in memory of a veteran, a first responder or a healthcare worker or an active military member,” said Vikeesa Stultz, Rotary Club of Forest president.

Every evening at 7 p.m. while the flags are up, ‘Taps’ is played.

