September is National Preparedness Month

Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September is National Preparedness Month, because disasters don’t wait.

Your Hometown Station is joining forces with the city of Roanoke and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to help your family make a plan for any sort of weather disaster.

Join us every Tuesday in September on 7@four for reports to get you ready, and click here for a list of events all month.

