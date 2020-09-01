ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September is National Preparedness Month, because disasters don’t wait.

Your Hometown Station is joining forces with the city of Roanoke and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to help your family make a plan for any sort of weather disaster.

Join us every Tuesday in September on 7@four for reports to get you ready, and click here for a list of events all month.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.