Town hall addresses NRV overdoses

New River Valley Community Services held a town hall to address overdoses.
New River Valley Community Services held a town hall to address overdoses.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -

It comes as Monday marks International Overdose Awareness day.

A panel of doctors, law enforcement officers and folks in recovery talked about the problem.

This year alone the Giles County Sheriff’s Office says there have been at least 27 accidental overdoses, and only about seven last year.

The panel is reminding people that it’s never too late to seek help.

“Just because you’ve tried and it didn’t work before, try again and maybe you find the right fit at the right time and then the right effort shows up,” said Joe Klein from Recovery Dojo.

NRVCS offers many resources to help people in all stages of recovery and addiction.

For help, call: 540-961-8400.

Watch the entire town hall here.

