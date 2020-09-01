Advertisement

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao awards more than $1B to airports across the country

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced more than $1.2 billion in grants to help airports amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The money will fund critical airport infrastructure and safety projects at 405 airports.

“All of this is to ensure airports, who are suffering greatly during this COVID-19 crisis, are able to spring back into action when the passengers come back,” Chao said.

The grants are funded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program and the coronavirus relief package, the CARES Act. Improvements will include reconstructing runways, rehabilitating taxiways, installing runway lighting and adding snow removal equipment.

“All these new investments in airport infrastructure is going to improve the traveling experience for the passenger. We’re going to have better paving on taxiways, so it’ll be a smoother ride out and return,” Chao said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis, President Trump’s Administration has awarded more than $10 billion to airports across the country.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Lawmakers approve elections bill, absentee ballot drop boxes

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Both the House of Delegates and the State Senate have approved legislation designed to make voting easier in November. But the bills, which include a provision calling for absentee ballot drop boxes, sparked more debate Friday in Richmond.

Politics

Senate committee considers limits on Governor’s authority

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Members of a senate committee considered new restrictions on the governor’s executive authority Thursday afternoon, voting on legislation that would limit the duration of executive orders.

Politics

President Trump plays to the base during final night of RNC

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
As President Trump prepared to accept the GOP nomination for a second term, we asked our political analyst, Virginia Tech’s Bob Denton, what to expect on the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Politics

State Senate votes to eliminate mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
As state lawmakers consider criminal justice reforms, one of the most controversial is a proposal that would modify the penalty for assaulting a police officer. On Wednesday, members of the Virginia Senate voted to eliminate the mandatory minimum sentence.

Politics

Mayor Lea delivers State of the City address

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea acknowledged the extraordinary challenges of the last six months, as he delivered his State of the City Address Wednesday morning. He said the city's can-do spirit will continue to propel it forward.

Latest News

Politics

Biden holds double-digit lead in new Roanoke College poll

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead President Donald Trump by double digits in Virginia, according to a new poll from Roanoke College.

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

Politics

House of Delegates moves forward with virtual session

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
A week after the General Assembly opened the special session, the House of Delegates is ready to begin voting on legislation. Monday afternoon, delegates voted to move forward online, but not without objections.

Politics

Warner visits western Virginia

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:19 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
A campaign swing through southwest Virginia brought Senator Mark Warner to Roanoke County. Following visits to Abingdon, Wytheville and Pulaski earlier in the day, he stopped along the Blue Ridge Parkway Monday evening.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.