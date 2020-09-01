Advertisement

Va. DMV extends validity of some licenses, IDs, permits

According to a statement from the DMV, the transportation package was meant "to create sustainable funding for transit, rail, and roads, invest in systemic safety improvements, and support a multi-modal system in Virginia."
According to a statement from the DMV, the transportation package was meant "to create sustainable funding for transit, rail, and roads, invest in systemic safety improvements, and support a multi-modal system in Virginia."(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia residents with driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and IDs that originally expire in August, September and October now have an additional 60 days to renew, and November expiration dates have been extended through the end of November, according to a press release from the Virginia DMV.

Due to COVID-19, Gov. Ralph Northam’s Fifth Executive Directive 7 extended the validity of some credentials issued by the Virginia DMV and gives Virginia residents more time to renew.

According to the press release, the Fifth Executive Directive 7 specifically sets the following:

  • The validity of driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and identification cards originally expiring in August, September and October 2020 is extended for 60 days beyond the expiration date displayed on the credential. These customers have not previously received an extension and their credential must display an expiration date in August, September or October 2020.
  • Customers who have not yet renewed a driver’s license, learner’s permit or ID card already expired in August are also eligible for the extension at no penalty.
  • The validity of driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and identification cards that expire in November has been extended through November 30, 2020.

The release also says that the DMV is also implementing a new option to allow for renewing driver’s licenses online or by mail that would normally be required to be done in person. Beginning in mid-September, customers who are due to renew their eight-year credential in person will have two options for renewing:

  • Eight-year/renew by appointment: Schedule an appointment to renew the driver’s license or ID card for the full eight years.
  • Two-year/renew remotely: Renew online or by mail a driver’s license or ID card to be valid for two years. DMV will mail the credential to the customer’s address on file. (Customers are encouraged to make sure their address is current.) In two years, these customers will need to visit DMV for their next renewal, a vision screening and a new photo for an eight-year credential. (This option is not available to customers age 75+ as Virginia law requires an in-person renewal every five years.)

Appointments are still required to visit limited DMV locations throughout the state. To make an appointment for a Virginia DMV location, click here.

Vehicle registrations have not been further extended.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Radford University sees 195 new COVID-19 cases; plateau seen

Updated: moments ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Each day from August 24 to August 30, positive tests went from 28 to 14, going as high as 52 on the 25th.

News

Rotary Club of Forest stakes third annual ‘Field of Honor’

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The flags will be flown until September 11.

News

Bedford County offers help for utility payments

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Households that are eligible could get up to $1,000 in help.

News

Charlottesville police officer charged with assault and battery

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WVIR Newsroom
Jaeger and two other officers responded to a disorder in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue back in March. Two city residents were arrested at the scene, one for drunk in public and obstruction of justice, while the other for a warrant out of another jurisdiction.

News

Mayflower Drive-Thru Breakfast

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Mayflower Drive-Thru Breakfast

Latest News

News

Over 7,000 American flags to be properly disposed of at Virginia War Memorial

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Smith, WWBT
Over 7,000 American flags will be delivered to the Virginia War Memorial from Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes so that they can be properly disposed of.

WDBJ Plus

WDBJ7+ Preparathon Interview with Emergency Management

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Governor Northam Holds COVID-19 Briefing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Recording of live news conference

News

Danville PD awarded $90.5K grant for response to domestic violence calls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
“These funds will help provide tailored training to officers and support the implementation of the Domestic Violence Repeat Incident Strategy into the Department’s current Stratified Policing Model,” Danville PD explained in their announcement regarding the grant.

Education

School districts announce dates for students to start fall semester

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
See the list of dates announced.