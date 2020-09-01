Virginia airports awarded $18.4M in infrastructure grants

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Trump administration is awarding more than $1.2 billion in infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to 405 airports throughout the U.S. and six of its territories. More than $18 million will go to airports in Virginia.

The announcement came Tuesday from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said Chao.

The total includes more than $1 billion from the Airport Improvement Program and $152 million in CARES Act grants.

Federal grants will be awarded to the following airports in Virginia:

$1,289,417 for Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport in Blacksburg to extend the runway.

$606,412 for Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport to improve the terminal building, reconstruct airfield guidance signs, and reconstruct runway and taxiway lighting.

$12,272,026 for Washington Dulles International Airport to reconstruct a runway.

$148,000 for Tazewell County Airport in Richlands to reconstruct runway lighting.

$4,065,070 for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport to reconstruct airfield guidance signs and reconstruct runway and taxiway lighting.

The Trump Administration has delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety since January 2017. $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports has been granted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

