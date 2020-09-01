Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear immediately eligible after appeal

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech football team got some good news Tuesday about one of its new playmakers on offense.

Redshirt junior running back Raheem Blackshear had his appeal granted for immediate eligibility this season after his initial waiver was denied.

The Rutgers transfer played in 27 games as a Scarlet Knight, starting 14 of them, and rushed for 912 yards and six touchdowns. He also added 810 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

“He’s a pretty remarkable talent,” said VT head coach Justin Fuente last month. “There’s four to five positions on either side of the ball that he could play. He is talented, highly intelligent and really skilled.”

