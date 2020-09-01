Advertisement

WDBJ7+ KidsCast Episode 3: A trip to Fire Station 1, story time with Jean Jadhon and a hands-on activity to be fire safe!

Fire fighter Rob is teaching us all about life at Roanoke's Fire Station Number 1.
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -WDBJ7+ KidsCast is a show just for kids! It features the latest news in a kid-friendly format, a virtual field trip, a craft or activity and a lesson from Weather Wise Guy Brent Watts!

In Episode Three of WDBJ7+ KidsCast, in addition to some kid-friendly headlines, we’re enjoying story time with Jean Jadhon, taking a trip to Roanoke’s Fire Station 1 and we’re doing a hands-on activity you can do at home to be fire safe!

Download your own Home Fire Escape Plan worksheet here.

Plus, in the spirit of preparedness for National Preparedness Month, Weather Wise Guy Brent Watts is giving us a lesson in severe weather and how to stay safe!

Do you have a question for Weather Wise Guy? Send us an email with a letter or a video question for Brent Watts to WDBJ7Plus@wdbj7.com 

We may read your question or play a video of your question during an episode!

Join us every Tuesday on Facebook for a live WDBJ7+ KidsCast episode.

