WDBJ7 partners with City of Roanoke for National Preparedness Month

Flooded roads are a common occurrence during any season. Never drive through flooded roads and have an alternate route planned.
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We have all seen how quickly natural disasters can unfold. Hurricanes, tornado outbreaks, flooding and even pandemics. Some give a little more warning they are coming than others. September is designated National Preparedness Month and WDBJ7 is joining forces with the City of Roanoke and Virginia Department of Emergency Management to keep the conversation of preparedness going all month long.

WHY GET PREPARED?

Each disaster has its own level of required preparedness. Likewise, each person or family has their own level of preparedness. Only you know how long it takes you to get ready to evacuate, or get to your basement, or move items out of a flood zone. Preparing ahead of time is one of the most important things you can do.

  • It keeps you less stressed so you can deal with the unexpected
  • You can check items off the list so you don’t forget things
  • Your actions influence younger children. If you’re less stressed, it helps them be too

This month, WDBJ7 is going to be sharing ways to prepare for the next natural disaster. Look for tips, special segments on-air and online, plus Live Q&A sessions with experts in the field of disaster preparedness.

Watch this morning’s Live Prepareathon Virtual Kickoff with the City of Roanoke.

2020 Prepareathon Virtual Kickoff

2020 Prepareathon Virtual Kickoff

Posted by City of Roanoke, Virginia - Government on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

