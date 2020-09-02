Advertisement

Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force seizes number of items from Clifton Forge address

(WDBJ7)
By Sarah Irby
Sep. 2, 2020
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - A number of items were seized from a Clifton Forge address Tuesday when the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force executed a search warrant.

The Clifton Forge Police Department and Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations assisted in carrying out the search warrant at 920 Commercial Avenue.

According to Alleghany County Sheriff Kevin Hall and Clifton Forge Police Chief Chad Wickline, items seized included: U.S. currency, marijuana, methamphetamines, schedule III pills, a handgun, ammunition, THC vape cartridges, cannabis oil pods, digital scales, cannabis injectors and unidentified balls of a wax material.

The task force is a Virginia State Police Task Force consisting of officers from Alleghany, Bath and Craig counties and the VSP.

Information can be anonymously reported to the task force by calling 540-965-6308.

