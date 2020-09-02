Altavista names park after pioneering Black community member

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - A park in Altavista has been named after a historical Black community leader.

The park at the intersection of Avondale Drive and 14th Street has been named John Moseley Memorial Park.

Moseley initially worked for the Lane Company in the early 1900s and was a pioneer in getting more Black Americans to move to the area.

The town says he also helped people with financial problems and building homes.

“He’s a good example for us to follow, not only today but also in the future, and especially for our young children who need good role models,” said Reggie Bennett, Altavista Town Council member.

The town also hopes to install a couple new amenities at the park by the end of fall.

