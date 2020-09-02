Advertisement

Botetourt County Libraries host art contest

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Libraries wants to see your kids get creative this month.

The Library System is hosting its Fourth Annual Youth Art Contest.

This year’s theme is Self-Portrait and students can submit one piece of artwork in any format or medium, it just cannot be any bigger than a standard poster board (22″ x 28″).

Anyone from kindergarten to twelfth grade can enter for the chance to win a cash prize.

“We put together a panel of five judges, we have a list of criteria and they are going to be rating all of the artwork and an average overall score is how we are going to be awarding the prizes this year,” Eagle Rock Branch Manager Jaime Duval said.

Submissions are due by September 30th and then the artwork will be put on display in restaurants throughout the county during the month of October.

