Christiansburg woman killed in weekend crash

(KKTV)
By Sarah Irby
Sep. 2, 2020
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following a crash in Montgomery County Saturday.

Virginia State Police are investigating the two-vehicle crash that happened just before 6:30 p.m. on I-81S at the 119.2 mile marker.

A Jeep Cherokee was traveling south when it switched from the center lane to the right lane and hit the back of a tractor trailer. The Jeep then caught fire.

The driver of the Jeep, 29-year-old Chelsea Rae King, of Christiansburg, died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

