Advertisement

Internet, child care emerge as stumbling blocks as back-to-school season gets underway

The Allans say school has been going smoothly so far.
The Allans say school has been going smoothly so far.(WDBJ7 photo)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Allan household in Henry County, school is back in session. Class size: three

“Two in Pre-K and one in Third” grade said mom Leigh Allan.

With Henry County starting all-online, it’s fallen to her to stand by, and help guide her kids through their virtual classes.

“I have set right by him for some of the lessons, just to be sure he stays on task,” she said.

It’s a challenge, but Allan says it’s been going well so far.

“Yeah, we were ready for it,” she says.

But the Allan household may well be a best-case scenario. Their internet is good, and Leigh is able to stay home full time

“My husband works two jobs to make it work for us, but that’s what we were doing before the pandemic,” she said.

As schools across our region started back, WDBJ7 has been checking in with parents to see what’s working, and what isn’t. Many parents we spoke with have reported struggling to find the time to supervise their kids’ learning, and in many areas, getting access to high speed internet.

That’s definitely the case for the Vance family in Carroll County.

“The internet really sucks here,” said Kristy Lee Vance, a mom who lives in the Fries area. “We’ve been traveling to my boyfriend’s house so that they can have access to the internet.”

According to Vance, that can mean an hour and a half in the car all three days her kids are learning virtually.

For kids Hattie and James, it’s been a mixed bag, with both saying school this year is definitely “different.”

It works for Hattie; James, not so much.

“They only give us a little bit of work,” he said, “except for one of my classes.”

With another three and a half months to go before Christmas break, both the Vances and the Allans say school in 2020 is a challenge they’ll have to push through, day by day.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pick your favorite pocket park design in Christiansburg

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
In Christiansburg, time’s almost up to get your vote in for a new downtown pocket park.

News

LU COVID-19 Facility

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Liberty COVID-19 Facility

News

Cases Are Up At RU, Numbers Trending Down

Updated: 1 hour ago
WDBJ7's Jen Cardone reports

News

Shorebird found under a car in Halifax county likely came in with Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
An injured bird typically found near the ocean was discovered under a car in Halifax.

Latest News

News

Injured Clapper Rail found in Halifax county

Updated: 2 hours ago
The shorebird likely came in with the remnants of hurricane Laura.

News

Spanish Newscast September 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Spanish Newscast September 1

News

Radford University sees another spike in cases, university and health officials say the numbers are plateauing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles and Jen Cardone
Radford released updated numbers for the amount of positive COVID cases.

News

Radford University Community Sees COVID-19 Cases Spike To 293

Updated: 3 hours ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports

News

Roanoke, Charlottesville Airports To Receive New Funding

Updated: 3 hours ago
Roanoke, Charlottesville Airports To Receive New Funding

News

Patrick County Schools Adjust Learning Plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
Patrick County Schools Adjust Learning Plan