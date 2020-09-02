New veterans center slated to be built in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Just down RBF Lane is the site for a new veterans center.

Sitting on about 340 acres, it looks to bring healing to those who have fought for our country.

“When I heard this veterans’ group was coming in wanting to buy it - it all changed, I was all for it,” said Leonard Almond.

Almond is a veteran himself who lives next to the property.

Having served, he says something like this will help veterans recover from the wounds of war.

“And I’m really happy now since it went through,” said Almond.

The facility is slated to bring a new wellness center, equestrian area and vocational hub to the farmland.

It also looks to bring tiny homes to house those who come to stay.

Matt Cline, a veteran with the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, says he’s excited to be a part of helping those folks right here at home.

“These veterans have given so much. They’ve given so much of their time, their lives. They’ve made sacrifices that a lot of people will never understand,” said Cline.

Although healing is at the forefront, vocational training is another component of the center.

Almond says he’s been asked to contribute to that effort, of which he said he would gladly be a part.

“Training mechanics, welding, farming, all kinds of stuff,” said Almond.

On their website, the National Center for Healthy Veterans says their purpose is to return healthy veterans to America.

They say the facility will collectively bring 150 workers to the area.

“Myself and Stoneridge Foundation feel humbled by the opportunity to achieve this approval through the board of supervisors. Campbell County has shown that they truly want to support our veterans. We want to thank those folks that live in the Altavista area and we want them to know we look forward to being their neighbor and working with them to make this project a success for our veterans, our community and the nation,” said Nixon Land Surveying, LLC and Stoneridge Foundation.

