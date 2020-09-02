Old Salvation Army-owned Red Shield Lodge successfully transformed into apartments, commercial use space

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For 77 years, an old red brick building on Salem Avenue, known as the Red Shield Lodge, was owned and operated by the Salvation Army. Most recently, it was a homeless shelter.

“And we did the research on its history so we can make the application to get on the Registrar of Historical Places, because the Salvation Army building was significant to the community from 1941 ’til they finished using it in 2018,” said Chris Venable.

Instead of letting the building go by the wayside, it was purchased. Developers have been working non-stop on it throughout the pandemic.

“And we actually started construction in December of 2019,” said Cecil Doyle, one of the developers. Venable is the architect for the project.

Many elements remain the same.

The gym floors are now the floors in several two-bedroom loft-style units.

“The original two basketball goals are mounted in apartments number one and number two on the walls, so if someone wants to take a shot, its up in those units,” said Venable.

Even the old boiler room is a new apartment.

According to Doyle, this kind of flip is more fulfilling than just occupying new space.

“Just being able to bring it back to life, put it to good use, and not see it deteriorate,” said Doyle.

He’s not done with the 800 block of Salem Avenue either - the old grocery store next door is getting a facelift, too.

“If you look next door, you don’t see a sold sign, you see a saved sign. And that’s really reflective of what that’s all about.”

