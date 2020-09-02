Advertisement

Pick your favorite pocket park design in Christiansburg

In Christiansburg, time’s almost up to get your vote in for a new downtown pocket park.
In Christiansburg, time's almost up to get your vote in for a new downtown pocket park.
By Jen Cardone
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

In Christiansburg, time’s almost up to get your vote in for a new downtown pocket park.

It’s going to be build in the courtyard at the Great Road on Main.

You can choose one of two designs, both incorporating native planting and a centerpiece featuring the church bell. Both designs focus on art, culture and history.

Project Lead Elli Travis said it’s important to get folks to have a reason to come and stay downtown.

“If they tell us what they want then they’ll be more likely to use the park so ultimately this isn’t going to be a park that sits here unused, it’s going to look pretty,” Travis said. “We really want the community to come downtown so it’s really important that they love the design.”

Travis said both designs are neck in neck in the polls. Voting is open until the end of the day on September 10.

