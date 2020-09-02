Police looking for information about body found in southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are asking for information that might help their investigation into a body found Wednesday morning.

About 7 a.m. September 2, police responded to a report of a person down in the 500 block of Allison Avenue SW. They found a man lying on the sidewalk in that area, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel.

Police say there were no obvious signs of foul play or trauma, but they will continue to investigate, along with the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

