Power restored after outage in Hollins area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Power to the Hollins area was restored about 4:30 p.m., according to Appalachian Power.

No definitive cause was determined, with AP saying, “Sometimes a squirrel, bird, or even tree branch falling to the ground – anything that briefly touches the wire - will cause the line to lock out and interrupt service.”

ORIGINAL STORY: About 1300 customers are without power in the Hollins area, according to Appalachian Power.

According to the outage map, the outage began at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday, and estimated time of restoral is 7:30 p.m.

The cause has not been determined.

