Power restored after outage in Hollins area
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Power to the Hollins area was restored about 4:30 p.m., according to Appalachian Power.
No definitive cause was determined, with AP saying, “Sometimes a squirrel, bird, or even tree branch falling to the ground – anything that briefly touches the wire - will cause the line to lock out and interrupt service.”
ORIGINAL STORY: About 1300 customers are without power in the Hollins area, according to Appalachian Power.
According to the outage map, the outage began at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday, and estimated time of restoral is 7:30 p.m.
The cause has not been determined.
