Radford University sees another spike in cases, university and health officials say the numbers are plateauing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The updated dashboard numbers from Radford University came out late this afternoon, but broke down the testing done on campus for students, staff and faculty by symptomatic or close contact individuals and asymptomatic individuals. This information is something in previous weeks, Radford did not release.

“So from the onset we committed to a weekly update to our dashboard and this week we’re pleased to provide an even greater level of transparency with the data. We’ve increased the items that we’re reporting out on,” said Caitlyn Scaggs, the associate vice president for University Relations.

When you open the dashboard, you can see an increase in the first three numbers across your screen, especially the number in the middle.

But those numbers are then broken down further.

Especially the 924 additional tests that were completed in the last seven days.

According to a letter sent out by President Hemphill earlier today, of those 924 tests, 492 of them went to asymptomatic students, staff and faculty in mass surveillance testing that happened this past Friday.

The other 432 tests were completed at the student health center for symptomatic individuals, or those who had close contact with known positive cases.

”Depending on who you are testing, that positivity rate is going to reflect differently If you are testing broadly across the population, as both university’s saw, their percent positivity was very low, if you are testing directive at symptomatic and high risk contacts your percent positive is going to be very high,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell with the New River Health District.

But if you break down the numbers even further throughout the week as this graph does, you can see there is a decline in the number of tests administered for those who are symptomatic, and as a result, fewer positive cases.

The number of positive cases per day however do not always match the number of tests given that same day.

“Sometimes the data entry lags a little bit. So even though it looks like the cases actually went up over the past 24 hours, a lot of that is just because we caught up on some of the data entries, but the cases we’re getting from Radford are declining and they are declining substantially,” said Bissell.

The VDH website is reporting 68 new cases for the city of Radford since Monday.

