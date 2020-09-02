Roanoke Ballet Theatre finds a new rhythm

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A studio of dancers is finding a new rhythm as they move through the pandemic.

“I think the dance is not my job, it is my life, and I think a majority of the dancers have the same feeling,” Roanoke Ballet Theatre Executive Director Sandra Meythaler said.

That’s why the theatre made sure to keep its company and students moving even when they couldn’t meet in-studio.

“Luckily we were able to go on Zoom and I was able to do class in my living room,” student dancer Riley Nelson said.

Those virtual lessons gave Nelson and others an escape during the pandemic.

Now, with the return of in-person classes, the company and a select few students are gearing up for their first performance in months.

“Oh my gosh I can’t tell you how happy I am,” dancer Ethan Ahuero said. “Live performance is one of the most amazing things, it is so tranquil and exciting all at the same time.”

Throughout September, the theatre will be hosting performances of Sleeping Beauty. It’s different than the show they had planned in June, but probably more important now than ever before.

“The arts is the soul of a city, that means we have the responsibility to maintain in somehow the way that we can bring the arts to community,” Meythaler said.

The performances will happen in the studio with a limited audience. They have been keeping things clean and hope this will bring people as much joy as it has brought them.

“We are resilient, and we love what we do and I am extremely confident that this is going to be over and that we need to just keep fighting,” Meythaler said.

Because as dancers they know how to rise to any challenge.

Tickets are $17 and are available online.

