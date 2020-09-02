Advertisement

Rockbridge school bus drivers prepare for students

By Bruce Young
Sep. 2, 2020
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County schools are getting ready for the start of school next week, and that means making sure the bus drivers are ready for the kindergarten through first graders, who can do in-person learning while second through 12th grades are remote.

The drivers received briefings on new routes, spacing, and cleaning, as well as getting their supplies and paperwork with plenty of time to be prepared.

“We knew there would be lots of questions, lots of other things that would pop into drivers’ minds,” said Randy Walters, Director of Operations. “So we wanted a full week for them to take in all the information, digest it, go back and can call us with questions. You know, there’s no stone left unturned.”

Rockbridge County schools begin September 8.

