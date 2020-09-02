Route 116 won’t be open for Labor Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 116, the Jubal Early Highway, won’t be fully back open in time for Labor Day.

Heavy rain made the road collapse near the Roanoke County/Franklin County line in May, meaning drivers in the area have had to use detours that add anywhere from ten to 25 minutes to daily commutes.

Virginia Department of Transportation was hoping repairs would be complete by Labor Day, but says recent rains have delayed the paving and guardrail installation needed to safely reopen the road.

Weather permitting, VDOT says Route 116 is now expected to reopen sometime in mid- to late September.

The closure is about 1.5 miles east of Windridge Parkway and a mile west of Coopers Cove Road. 116 is a primary route from Roanoke to Smith Mountain Lake.

A detour is in place around the closure using Truman Hill Road to Edwardsville Road to Coopers Cove Road, or south of the closure, 116 can be used to get to Boones Mill Road and to US 220 from there.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.