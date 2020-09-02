Advertisement

Route 116 won’t be open for Labor Day

Early VDOT images of repair work taking place after rain collapse of Route 116 in Franklin County
Early VDOT images of repair work taking place after rain collapse of Route 116 in Franklin County(VDOT)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 116, the Jubal Early Highway, won’t be fully back open in time for Labor Day.

Heavy rain made the road collapse near the Roanoke County/Franklin County line in May, meaning drivers in the area have had to use detours that add anywhere from ten to 25 minutes to daily commutes.

Virginia Department of Transportation was hoping repairs would be complete by Labor Day, but says recent rains have delayed the paving and guardrail installation needed to safely reopen the road.

Weather permitting, VDOT says Route 116 is now expected to reopen sometime in mid- to late September.

The closure is about 1.5 miles east of Windridge Parkway and a mile west of Coopers Cove Road. 116 is a primary route from Roanoke to Smith Mountain Lake.

A detour is in place around the closure using Truman Hill Road to Edwardsville Road to Coopers Cove Road, or south of the closure, 116 can be used to get to Boones Mill Road and to US 220 from there.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WWII veteran will have “Juicy Fruit”-themed casket

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Boles
A World War II veteran will now get the casket he wants thanks to an email to the Wrigley company.

News

Power outage affects 1300 in Hollins area

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The cause has not been determined.

Politics

VP Pence, Army secretary set to visit VMI

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Due to space restrictions and guidelines on spacing, the event is closed to the public.

Crime

Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force seizes number of items from Clifton Forge address

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The task force is a Virginia State Police Task Force consisting of officers from Alleghany, Bath and Craig counties and the VSP.

Latest News

News

Police looking for information about body found in southwest Roanoke

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The body was found Wednesday morning.

Coronavirus

VMI sees first confirmed cases of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
One cadet test is pending. 13 cadets are quarantined and two are in isolation.

Forecast

WDBJ7 Midday Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Botetourt County Libraries host art contest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Botetourt County Libraries wants to see your kids get creative this month.

News

State police identify man killed in July Floyd Co. motorcycle crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The victim was a 39-year-old man from Meadows of Dan.

Coronavirus

Virginia’s COVID-19 percent positive rate increases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
1,593,368 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 7.7 percent positive rate over the last week, higher than Monday and Tuesday’s reported 7.4 percent.