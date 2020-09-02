Salem mom creates a Facebook support group to connect with other families opting for all virtual learning

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “I was looking for other parents who were feeling the same way I was feeling.”

One thing parents have learned from this pandemic, they’re not alone.

Salem mom Sarah Treadway has a son in second grade, and is expecting a baby in about a month. For her family, all virtual learning just made sense.

“We just wanted to avoid the initial chaos of everything. We understood that no one really knows what’s going to happen. Everyone is just trying to do the best that they can for the best possible outcome.”

While she’s confident home learning is safer, Treadway is also concerned her son will miss the socialization of school.

“So, I was having a lot of anxiety about the decision that we made. I was going back and forth every day on whether or not I was making the right decision.”

As a busy mom who works full time from home as a therapist, Treadway knew she needed some support. While combing through social media feeds, she found lots of complaint threads. Not what she was looking for.

Instead, she created her own Facebook support group she calls “Virtually Together in Salem Public Schools.”

“My hope for that group is for us to be able to connect as parents and guardians and to share resources, share ideas about things that we found are working or that is not working.”

With the group, Treadway’s also hoping to host weekly play dates at a park, or on ZOOM, and to also includes things like music and art that virtual students might be missing.

Her goal is to expand the group to other school districts.

“That is definitely a goal for us to kind of expand and have a chain of Virtaully Together Roanoke City, Virtually Together Roanoke County.”

