State police identify man killed in July Floyd Co. motorcycle crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a July motorcycle crash that left one person dead in Floyd County.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. July 26 on Route 799.

A Harley Davidson Road King was traveling east when the driver lost control and crashed, causing the driver to be ejected.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Matthew Ryan Dalton, of Meadows of Dan. Dalton was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

