State police investigating fatal Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Montgomery County Saturday evening.

The incident happened on the southbound side of I-81 at the 120.4 mile marker just after 7 p.m.

An Infinity was traveling south when it hit a Mack tractor trailer in the rear. The driver, 28-year-old David Thomas Tucker, of California, was wearing his seatbelt but died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

It was the second fatal crash of that evening in the area. Less than an hour earlier, a Christiansburg woman was killed in a similar crash.

