Advertisement

State police investigating fatal Montgomery County crash

(AP Images)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Montgomery County Saturday evening.

The incident happened on the southbound side of I-81 at the 120.4 mile marker just after 7 p.m.

An Infinity was traveling south when it hit a Mack tractor trailer in the rear. The driver, 28-year-old David Thomas Tucker, of California, was wearing his seatbelt but died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

It was the second fatal crash of that evening in the area. Less than an hour earlier, a Christiansburg woman was killed in a similar crash.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virginia’s COVID-19 percent positive rate increases

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
1,593,368 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 7.7 percent positive rate over the last week, higher than Monday and Tuesday’s reported 7.4 percent.

News

Christiansburg woman killed in weekend crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
A 29-year-old woman from Christiansburg died at the scene.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 2, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Salem mom creates Facebook support group to connect with other families doing 100% virtual learning

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Pick Your Favorite Pocket Park Design

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Parents Weigh in on The Return to School

Updated: 2 hours ago

The New Back-to-School

Internet, child care emerge as stumbling blocks as back-to-school season gets underway

Updated: 10 hours ago
Several districts, including Henry, Patrick and Carroll have been back in class for weeks.

News

Pick your favorite pocket park design in Christiansburg

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
In Christiansburg, time’s almost up to get your vote in for a new downtown pocket park.

News

LU COVID-19 Facility

Updated: 10 hours ago
Liberty COVID-19 Facility

News

Cases Are Up At RU, Numbers Trending Down

Updated: 10 hours ago
WDBJ7's Jen Cardone reports