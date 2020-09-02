Temperatures soar before a holiday weekend cool down

A warm front will slowly push north of the area later today allowing our temperatures to soar. Our highs today climb close to 90. We also have a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the stronger side with strong gusty wind, heavy rainfall and even some pockets of hail not out of the question.

WEDNESDAY

We return to a more typical summertime pattern Wednesday with broken clouds along with a slight chance of showers and storms late in the day. Our high temperatures soar with some sunshine as highs climb into the mid and upper 80s and even a few low 90s. Between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. a weak disturbance will help trigger a few showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather this afternoon.

We are under a marginal risk of severe weather today. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY

Any widespread rainfall or notable severe threat looks unlikely as a front nears the area late in the week. This will however keep a few isolated storms around which may put down locally heavy rainfall. Afternoon highs return to the low 90s with muggy conditions.

An approaching front will bring a slight increase in storm chances through the end of the week. (WDBJ7)

FRIDAY

By the end of the week, a high pressure system will push a cold front south of our area with increasing sunshine locally along with drier and more comfortable weather for the holiday weekend. Highs on Friday will again close in on 90.

A front moves through Friday leading to quiet conditions this weekend. (WDBJ)

THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

The Labor Day weekend looks phenomenal in terms of the weather. The cold front will have delivered drier, less humid air in time for outdoor activities. Campers will appreciate the cooler overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Storm chances appear minimal with mainly sunny conditions and highs in the low 80s.

High pressure builds in for the weekend. (WDBJ)

TROPICS

The hurricane season is certainly an active one. Tropical Storms Nana and Omar are in the ocean but neither will deliver any impacts to the U.S. for the holiday weekend. Visit our hurricane center for the latest on the tropics.