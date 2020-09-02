Advertisement

VP Pence, Army secretary set to visit VMI

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Military Institute is set to host Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy Thursday, Sept. 10.

“VMI is fortunate to be able to attract such prominent speakers to provide our Corps of Cadets an opportunity to learn from their leadership,” said General J. H. Binford Peay, VMI superintendent. “Both Vice President Pence and, VMI’s own Secretary McCarthy have many experiences upon which to draw in imparting their wisdom and contributing to our mission of forming citizen soldiers. We are grateful for their willingness to visit with us.”

McCarthy graduated from VMI in 1996.

Due to space restrictions and guidelines on spacing, the event is closed to the public.

