Washington and Lee University English for Speakers of Other Languages Program seeks gently used computers

A laptop recently sent out by the Washington and Lee University English for Speakers of Other Languages program.
By Bruce Young
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Washington and Lee University professor is trying to help families that need technology for their studies or business.

The Washington and Lee English for Speakers of Other Languages Program and 50 Ways Rockbridge are reaching out via social media for gently used laptops and iPads that they can recondition and get to people who need access to equipment, but can’t afford it.

“We are doing all of our teaching now remotely,” explained Professor Ellen Mayock. “So my students are teaching students in the community always now via a computer of some sort, and not everyone we work with has a laptop or an iPad.”

The program’s just started, and they’ve passed on four machines already.

They can be contacted at mayocke@wlu.edu or 50waysrockbridge@gmail.com.

