WWII veteran will have “Juicy Fruit”-themed casket

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A World War II Navy Veteran will get the casket he’s always wanted.

Suttie Economy asked his friend Sammy Oakey at Oakey Funeral Home if he could get his casket painted like a big pack of Juicy Fruit gum.

Economy is currently sick at the VA hospital in Salem, but is known for handing out packs of Juicy Fruit everywhere he goes.

Mars-Wrigley, the company that owns the Juicy Fruit trademark and logo, said at first the funeral home couldn’t use the trademark. The company said in an email statement to Oakey, “They are only used for our products, advertising and licensed merchandise.”

However, Oakey said someone in the community had an email for Wrigley’s president. Oakey posted the ordeal on Facebook, and had a wide-spread response.

“So I emailed him and got a reply back within a couple of days saying they would change their policy and allow this to be done and actually give some Juicy Fruit Product for the visitation, “said Sammy Oakey President of Oakey Funeral Service.

Oakey told us he hopes Mr. Economy gets better, but he is happy things worked out.

Oakey added if the casket can’t be painted like Juicy Fruit, the funeral home will add an applique.

