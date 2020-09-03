49ers to stay at Greenbrier between East Coast games

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia resort says the San Francisco 49ers will stay there later this month rather than return to California between back-to-back games on the East Coast.

The 49ers are scheduled to play road games Sept. 20 against the New York Jets and Sept. 27 against the New York Giants in the New Jersey Meadowlands.

The Greenbrier says the 49ers will stay at the resort the week of Sept. 21.

The Greenbrier has previously hosted training camps for the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans.