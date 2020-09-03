Advertisement

Alleghany County supervisor faces controversy over Facebook post

By Bruce Young
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Several speakers at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting in Allegheny County had complaints.

One of them, Audra Hill, is not a happy woman.

“I was disrespected, hurt,” she said.

She’s talking about a Facebook comment from Alleghany Board of Supervisors member Cletus Nicely about Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, which she feels is racist. Writing on a post about Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden, he said, “She should be in a corn field.”

“It just was unbelievable that someone who sets on the board of supervisors and represents our community and makes decisions concerning our children would say such a thing,” Hill said.

She’s not alone. At Wednesday night’s board meeting, she was among a number of speakers and presented a copy of a change.org petition demanding Nicely resign.

“We have over 706 signatures last night that was presented to them,” she said. “And over sixty comments I think on change.org that was presented to the board.”

Nicely had no comment when contacted. He told one local newspaper he feels it wasn’t racist, and hopes the controversy will fade away.

“We know that he’s not sorry,” Hill said. “He wishes us away. He said that, that he wishes us to go away, and we’re not.”

Nicely’s critics now say that a resignation is what they expect, or they will take further action.

“Either he resigns,” Hill said, “Or we move forward.”

