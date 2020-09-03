Art for Arf show supports Rockbridge SPCA

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a special gallery opening in Lexington Friday.

It’s the opening night for the Art for Arf program. Participants got ten by ten canvasses from the Rockbridge Area SPCA to make whatever animal-featured artwork they were moved to make.

There are works by everyone from professionals to kids in the local YMCA summer programs, and all are for sale with proceeds going to the SPCA.

“We started working on this real early because we didn’t when we were going to be able to this,” said SPCA Executive Director Tara Rodi. “So instead of having a couple of months, people have had like four months to get their pieces in. So this year it looks like we’ve got a lot more entries and the walls are full and we’re even going to put some out on the street.”

It’s the eleventh year for the program.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.