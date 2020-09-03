Advertisement

Blacksburg businesses adjust since students arrive on campus

General Manager Walker Perkovich of 622 North prepares for customers.
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Just a little over a week ago, the town of Blacksburg filled up as students returned to the Virginia Tech campus. Now, area businesses are having to adjust.

Zeppoli’s and 622 North are two businesses that have to deal with the influx of students around the area. Those running these restaurants say they’re staying cautious.

“I’m an overly cautious person, especially with this, so that’s why we elected to stay in phase two. I’ve kind of turtle-shelled up, so I haven’t really done any hiring, kind of waiting to see what happens and how Tech responds before I make any decision on hiring,” Walker Perkovich, General Manager of 622 North, said.

Perkovich says since students arrived on the Virginia Tech campus August 24th, he’s also upped his cleaning regimen and is limiting groups to under 12. COVID-19 cases are rising in Blacksburg, but Perkovich says he’s trying his best to make sure the virus to not reach the restaurant.

“With the spikes and with the few places downtown that have had to deal with it, I’m definitely being extra cautious,” Perkovich said.

Cody Thompson, Co-Owner of Zeppoli’s italian restuarant, has scaled back their staff and is pushing to-go and curbisde pick ups.

“Because we feel like, no matter what, that’s going to be safe and going to be around,” Thompson said.

Perkovich and Thompson both say they saw an increase in customers during move-in week but it’s since settled down.

“What we’re seeing is the locals of weary of coming out. We’re not downtown but they’re still weary, which makes sense, the to-go orders are starting to increase in terms of a percentage of our sales,” Thompson said.

Hours after speaking with Thompson Thursday morning, Thompson told WDBJ7 he has decided to close the restaurant for the next few days, since a few of the employees are quarantining due to certain outside contact.

Perkovich with 622 North says that his next move is deciding whether or not he wants to play Virginia Tech Football games in the restaurant, since those always draw large crowds.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

