Blacksburg Transit makes changes to allow for more space on buses

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg Transit, known as BT, has made some changes to prepare for students back in town .Service was scaled back during the summer but now they have full service back to be sure there is more space on each bus.

They are also requiring face coverings on the bus and are going fare-free to help stop people from congregating before entering buses.

“We’re taking all the precautions that we can to make sure that people are safe and healthy and making sure that all our decisions are coordinated through the Virginia Department of Health New River Health District and the town,” Tom Fox, Director of Blacksburg Transit, said.

Fox says there are less people taking the bus now than in past years, since some classes are virtual.

