Commission suggests changes on how African American history is taught

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The way your child is taught African American history in schools could be changing.

A state African American History Education Commission turned in final recommendations on how African American history is taught in Virginia schools to Governor Ralph Northam.

Gloria Randolph-King is a member of the commission and long-time educator, and said the goal is to make sure teachers have resources on how to teach the curriculum to be more inclusive of diverse perspectives.

“So that’s what we are talking about, how to get them to the level they have cultural competency, and to also give them opportunities to get that information through the colleges and the programs that are offered there,” said Randolph-King.

Randolph-King said a new African American class is already available to students in 16 Virginia school divisions during the 2020-2021 year. She hopes it continues to grow.

To view the commission’s full report, click here.

