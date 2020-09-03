COVID cases in Virginia rise by more than 1K; positive test percentage stays steady

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 123,668 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 122,542 reported Wednesday, a 1,126-case increase, which is a bigger increase than the 927 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

5,478 of Virginia’s overall cases as of Thursday are considered “probable.”

The city of Radford, a hot spot lately because of a spike in cases, jumped from 504 cases Wednesday to 527 cases as of Thursday. It sits at number five on the New York Times hotspot list as far as cases per resident, based on Wednesday’s count. It was number four Wednesday.

There are 2,652 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 2,641 reported Wednesday.

1,619,053 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.7 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as what was reported Wednesday.

1,130 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 1,114 reported Wednesday. 15,395 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

