Domestic violence grant awarded to Danville police will help victims get out of dangerous situations

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the Danville Police Department has been successful in efforts to attack gang and gun violence in the city, domestic violence has still been an issue.

”We’ve had now three domestic-related deaths in Danville this year and that shows there are still some social issues that we have to work on as a community; those things are hard for the police department to interdict. So that’s where our community has to work together, our partners and family members,” said Lt. Richard Chivvis with Danville Police.

As a part of that effort, the department was awarded a $91,000 grant to start a new proactive response to repeat domestic calls.

“It shows that it’s a need to address domestic violence in the community that we serve,” said Coretta White, residential services coordinator at the Haven of the Dan River Region, a shelter for domestic violence victims.

They will now work with the department to help victims get out of abusive homes.

“They stay because they are dependent upon the perpetrator, but with these resources, they no longer have to be dependent and they are more apt to leave if they have the help that is needed.” said White.

From 2017 to 2019, there were 234 incidents of Aggravated Domestic Assault and four domestic homicides.

Now when police receive a repeat domestic call, they’ll have victims fill out a survey, assessing the danger to the victims life and their need to move to the shelter.

White hopes this will get victims out before it’s too late.

