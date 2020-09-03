Advertisement

Governor highlights health equity during visit to Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The COVID-19 pandemic is focusing fresh attention on disparities in education, health care, housing, nutrition and other areas.

Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam focused on those challenges during a visit to Roanoke.

Northam met members of the Teen Outreach Program at Family Service of Roanoke Valley, as he highlighted a pilot program that distributed face masks, hand sanitizer and other personal protective items to underserved areas.

And he noted how the pandemic is increasing disparities in many different areas

“This has really impacted people of color, it has affected access to education, access to health care,” Northam said. “It’s affected access to nutrition, roofs over our head, business opportunities I could go right down the list.”

“One out of every five people doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from,” Northam said, “so it’s important for all of us to remember them and support our food banks and do volunteer work and make sure we’re taking care of the most vulnerable of our population.”

We also asked the governor about his level of concern, as the rate of COVID-19 cases continues to rise here in southwest Virginia, especially in the region’s college communities.

Northam said he does not plan to retreat from phase three at this time.

But as positivity rates creep up, he said he is deeply concerned, and hopes people in the region will take the necessary precautions.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

VP Pence, Army secretary set to visit VMI

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Due to space restrictions and guidelines on spacing, the event is closed to the public.

Politics

One day after defeat, House committee approves bill limiting qualified immunity for police officers

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
One day after a House of Delegates committee failed to advance a key criminal justice reform, the measure resurfaced. And this time, a bill that would make it easier to sue law enforcement officers for violating an individual’s rights moved closer to becoming law.

Politics

Lawmakers approve elections bill, absentee ballot drop boxes

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Both the House of Delegates and the State Senate have approved legislation designed to make voting easier in November. But the bills, which include a provision calling for absentee ballot drop boxes, sparked more debate Friday in Richmond.

Politics

Senate committee considers limits on Governor’s authority

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Members of a senate committee considered new restrictions on the governor’s executive authority Thursday afternoon, voting on legislation that would limit the duration of executive orders.

Latest News

Politics

President Trump plays to the base during final night of RNC

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
As President Trump prepared to accept the GOP nomination for a second term, we asked our political analyst, Virginia Tech’s Bob Denton, what to expect on the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Politics

State Senate votes to eliminate mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
As state lawmakers consider criminal justice reforms, one of the most controversial is a proposal that would modify the penalty for assaulting a police officer. On Wednesday, members of the Virginia Senate voted to eliminate the mandatory minimum sentence.

Politics

Mayor Lea delivers State of the City address

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea acknowledged the extraordinary challenges of the last six months, as he delivered his State of the City Address Wednesday morning. He said the city's can-do spirit will continue to propel it forward.

Politics

Biden holds double-digit lead in new Roanoke College poll

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead President Donald Trump by double digits in Virginia, according to a new poll from Roanoke College.

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.