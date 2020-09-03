Governor highlights health equity during visit to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The COVID-19 pandemic is focusing fresh attention on disparities in education, health care, housing, nutrition and other areas.

Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam focused on those challenges during a visit to Roanoke.

Northam met members of the Teen Outreach Program at Family Service of Roanoke Valley, as he highlighted a pilot program that distributed face masks, hand sanitizer and other personal protective items to underserved areas.

And he noted how the pandemic is increasing disparities in many different areas

“This has really impacted people of color, it has affected access to education, access to health care,” Northam said. “It’s affected access to nutrition, roofs over our head, business opportunities I could go right down the list.”

“One out of every five people doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from,” Northam said, “so it’s important for all of us to remember them and support our food banks and do volunteer work and make sure we’re taking care of the most vulnerable of our population.”

We also asked the governor about his level of concern, as the rate of COVID-19 cases continues to rise here in southwest Virginia, especially in the region’s college communities.

Northam said he does not plan to retreat from phase three at this time.

But as positivity rates creep up, he said he is deeply concerned, and hopes people in the region will take the necessary precautions.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.