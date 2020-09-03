Hot and muggy again today with a few strong storms

A front to our west will trigger a few more storms this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated severe storms are possible with enough instability. Main threat from any stronger storms would be pockets of heavy rainfall and isolated strong damaging wind gusts. By the weekend an area of high pressure builds into the region giving us beautiful weather for the holiday weekend.

A few strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today as a front gets closer to the region. This front will help trigger a few afternoon showers and storms. Some storms may be on the stronger side with pockets of heavy rainfall and strong damaging wind gusts. Highs climb into the lower 90s.

An approaching front will bring a slight increase in storm chances through the end of the week. (WDBJ7)

FRIDAY

By the end of the week, a high pressure system will push a cold front south of our area with increasing sunshine locally along with drier and more comfortable weather for the holiday weekend. Highs on Friday will again close in on 90 with a few isolated thunderstorms.

A front moves through Friday leading to quiet conditions this weekend. (WDBJ)

THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

The Labor Day weekend looks phenomenal in terms of the weather. The cold front will have delivered drier, less humid air in time for outdoor activities. Campers will appreciate the cooler overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Storm chances appear minimal with mainly sunny conditions and highs in the low 80s.

High pressure builds in for the weekend. (WDBJ)

TROPICS

The hurricane season is certainly an active one. Tropical Storms Nana and Omar are in the ocean but neither will deliver any impacts to the U.S. for the holiday weekend. Visit our hurricane center for the latest on the tropics.

Here's a look at our tropical outlook (WDBJ)