ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 25th annual Haley Toyota Kiwanis Pancake and Auction Day is set for Saturday, September 19.

It will be at the Berglund Center in Roanoke from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year’s event will be drive-thru only.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.