Lessons from the past: Reflecting on the flood of ‘85 during Preparedness Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Roanoke officials are encouraging people to use National Preparedness Month to do everything they can to prepare for a potential emergency. Part of this effort includes looking to the past for lessons and guidance, which includes reflecting on the flood of 1985.

In this segment from the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk, WDBJ7 reporter Kate Capodanno and Robin Reed join in discussion on a reflection from the flood and how Roanoke learned from it.

“It’s so important to be prepared before disaster hits,” Roanoke Fire - EMS Risk Reduction Specialist Kristen Perdue told WDBJ7 earlier this week.

Photos and other documents from the flood of 1985, including photos from Tommy Firebaugh, will be displayed in Downtown Roanoke’s Market Square Sept. 17 through Sept. 19 and again at the VA History Museum from Sept. 21 through Nov 21.

