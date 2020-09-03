Advertisement

Lessons from the past: Reflecting on the flood of ‘85 during Preparedness Month

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Roanoke officials are encouraging people to use National Preparedness Month to do everything they can to prepare for a potential emergency. Part of this effort includes looking to the past for lessons and guidance, which includes reflecting on the flood of 1985.

In this segment from the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk, WDBJ7 reporter Kate Capodanno and Robin Reed join in discussion on a reflection from the flood and how Roanoke learned from it.

“It’s so important to be prepared before disaster hits,” Roanoke Fire - EMS Risk Reduction Specialist Kristen Perdue told WDBJ7 earlier this week.

Photos and other documents from the flood of 1985, including photos from Tommy Firebaugh, will be displayed in Downtown Roanoke’s Market Square Sept. 17 through Sept. 19 and again at the VA History Museum from Sept. 21 through Nov 21.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Governor highlights health equity during visit to Roanoke

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The COVID-19 pandemic is focusing fresh attention on disparities in health care, education, housing, nutrition and other areas. Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam highlighted those challenges during a visit to Roanoke.

News

Historic rail car finds new home in Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
A rail car that holds an interesting place in the region’s railroad history has a new home. The Roanoke Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society took possession of former N&W passenger car Wednesday.

WDBJ Plus

WDBJ7+ Lessons from the Flood of "85

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Governor Northam in Roanoke

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

JMU Students Asked to Move Off Campus

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Laptops Needed for Students

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Campbell County Veterans Center Approved

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Historic Rail Car Has New Home

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Danville Solar Farms Up and Running

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WWII Vet Will Get Juicy Fruit Casket

Updated: 3 hours ago