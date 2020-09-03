Advertisement

Lynchburg organizations deliver more aid to non-profits

The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation and the United Way of Central Virginia have teamed up for a second round of grants for area non-profits.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two organizations have partnered up to deliver more help to Lynchburg.

The United Way of Central Virginia and the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation are delivering that aid.

They’re opening up a second round of grant applications for area non-profits.

The effort is a part of their COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

Those who are eligible could get grants worth up to $5,000.

“Many people are out of work and having difficulty with housing and food, health, childcare - things like that - so we wanted to directly address as many issues as we could along those basic human needs lines,” said Bill Bodine, Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation President and CEO.

Applications are open and can be found here.

