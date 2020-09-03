Advertisement

No one injured in Roanoke laundromat fire

The fire at a laundromat on Peters Creek Road was ruled accidental.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was injured in a fire that started at a laundromat in Roanoke Wednesday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 2300 block of Peters Creek Road NW. When they arrived, crews found smoking coming from a commercial building.

All patrons inside the laundromat got out safely.

At 8:25pm, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 2300 block of Peters Creek Rd NW for a fire. Units arrived to find...

Posted by Roanoke FireEMS Department on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental and deemed to have started in a dryer.

Salem Fire and EMS also assisted in the response.

